FBR Capital slashes price target on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] – find out why.

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price plunged by -7.92 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM that Join Ur-Energy’s CEO John Cash for a Live Webinar June 20, 2023, Hosted by Red Cloud.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) invites you to join our Chairman and CEO, John Cash, in a live webinar hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Mr. Cash will provide an update on Lost Creek operations, as we have recently restarted commercial production with production flow from Header House 2-4 and are looking forward to delivering production inventory into our two off-take sales agreements with leading nuclear energy companies. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to discussing the business advantages created by our recently completed centralized construction facility and chemistry laboratory in Casper, Wyoming. There will be a Q&A session.

A sum of 6011442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.94 until finishing in the latest session at $0.94.

The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9784, while it was recorded at 1.0198 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1063 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104178.95 and a Gross Margin at -72405.26. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90210.53.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -25.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,593,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details