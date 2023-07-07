EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX] gain 125.44% so far this year. What now?

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: EDTX] gained 94.05% on the last trading session, reaching $22.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that EDTECHX HOLDINGS ACQUISTION CORP. II RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULES.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q by May 8, 2023, it intends to file a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on NASDAQ. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the listing requirements discussed above or otherwise satisfy the other NASDAQ listing criteria.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II represents 3.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.05 million with the latest information. EDTX stock price has been found in the range of $11.51 to $24.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 228.39K shares, EDTX reached a trading volume of 2774019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is set at 3.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for EDTX stock

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.00. With this latest performance, EDTX shares gained by 111.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for EDTX is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, EDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX] managed to generate an average of $1,721,476 per employee.EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II [EDTX]