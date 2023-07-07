Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Stock trading around $12.87 per share: What’s Next?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.04%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM that Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2023 second quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Over the last 12 months, DEI stock dropped by -44.27%. The one-year Douglas Emmett Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.96. The average equity rating for DEI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 175.76 million shares outstanding and 168.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, DEI stock reached a trading volume of 2839998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

DEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Douglas Emmett Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DEI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Insider Position Details