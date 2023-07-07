D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Revenue clocked in at $33.66 billion, up 28.85% YTD: What’s Next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] closed the trading session at $114.86 on 07/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.20, while the highest price level was $117.30. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Truland Homes.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the acquisition of Truland Homes, the largest private homebuilder along the Gulf Coast. The homebuilding assets of Truland Homes (“Truland”) acquired include approximately 263 lots, 155 homes in inventory and 55 homes in sales order backlog. D.R. Horton also acquired 156 lots and control of approximately 400 lots through option contracts from Truland affiliates and 201 lots and control of approximately 260 lots through option contracts from third parties. During calendar 2022, Truland closed 512 homes ($244 million in revenue) with an average home size of approximately 2,340 square feet and an average sales price of $477,000. D.R. Horton expects to pay approximately $100 million in cash for the purchase, and the Company plans to combine the Truland operations with its current D.R. Horton platforms in Baldwin County, Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are excited for the Truland team to join the D.R. Horton family. Their quality building operations and strong presence across the Gulf Coast make Truland a great addition to D.R. Horton’s already strong local market operations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.85 percent and weekly performance of -6.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 4856951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $125.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.55, while it was recorded at 119.27 for the last single week of trading, and 93.98 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $442,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -7.40%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions