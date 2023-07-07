Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.53%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM that Cronos Group Inc. confirms receipt of unsolicited indications of interest.

About CronosCronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock dropped by -36.70%. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $924.73 million, with 380.63 million shares outstanding and 198.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 9953525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8222, while it was recorded at 1.9540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3628 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$491,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.90 and a Current Ratio set at 31.40.

CRON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details