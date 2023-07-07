Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain 39.68% so far this year. What now?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] closed the trading session at $63.15 on 07/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.66, while the highest price level was $63.40. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cloudflare Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.68 percent and weekly performance of -5.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, NET reached to a volume of 3493192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $57.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 563.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

NET stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.27, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading, and 54.87 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Insider Ownership positions