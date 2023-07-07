Citigroup lifts Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mobileye Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MBLY] jumped around 0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.10 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mobileye Announces CFO Transition.

Anat Heller To Step Down As Mobileye’s Chief Financial Officer; Moran Shemesh Rojansky Will Assume Role Of Acting CFO.

Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Anat Heller, will be stepping down from her role for personal reasons, effective immediately. Due to a personal tragedy, Heller has decided to spend more time with her family. Following her resignation as Chief Financial Officer, Heller will continue at Mobileye and will serve as a strategic advisor to the Finance department and to senior management. Moran Shemesh Rojansky, Mobileye’s current Vice President of Finance, will serve as the Company’s acting Chief Financial Officer while a thorough search of internal and external candidates is conducted for a permanent replacement. Rojansky, 43, has served in various positions with Mobileye since 2016, most recently as Vice President of Finance and previously as Director of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining the Company, Rojansky served in financial reporting roles at Tnuva Ltd, including head of consolidation and reporting, for three years from 2013 to 2016, and in several roles prior to that in the accounting consulting services and advisory group at PwC, including as a senior manager.

Mobileye Global Inc. stock is now 14.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBLY Stock saw the intraday high of $40.36 and lowest of $38.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.11, which means current price is +39.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, MBLY reached a trading volume of 3170971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $47.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has MBLY stock performed recently?

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, MBLY shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.81, while it was recorded at 39.09 for the last single week of trading.

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.98 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Mobileye Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.39.

Return on Total Capital for MBLY is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.39. Additionally, MBLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Mobileye Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc. go to 17.63%.

Insider trade positions for Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]