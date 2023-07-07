Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $263

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a low on 07/06/23, posting a -1.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $240.58. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Suzette M. Long will retire on December 31, 2023, following a distinguished 18-year career at the company. Derek Owens, who currently serves as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel on July 1, 2023. Following a period of transition, he will become Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel effective January 1, 2024.

“Suzette has been a trusted advisor, strategic business partner and an invaluable colleague to our Executive Office,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “She strengthened the legal function while supporting the execution of our strategy for profitable growth and helped lead Caterpillar through complex matters while reinforcing our commitment to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world. We have relied on Suzette’s exemplary leadership, advice and sound judgment over the years, and her contributions to Caterpillar went far beyond the Law, Security and Public Policy division. I thank Suzette for her dedicated service.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3079493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $122.78 billion, with 516.20 million shares outstanding and 511.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3079493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $241.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.86, while it was recorded at 244.61 for the last single week of trading, and 224.75 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.87%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]