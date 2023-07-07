Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently 9.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a high on 07/06/23, posting a 9.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Borqs Technologies and SkyCentrics Will Start Commercial Shipment of Next Generation CTA-2045 ECOPORT Smart Control Products in Q3 2023 for “Electrification of Everything”.

As a start in the development of a smart city, mobile connected CTA-2045 devices are chosen by utility companies across the U.S. as the platform for smart management of water heaters, pool pumps and other products with EcoPorts.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Early adoption of CTA-2045 EcoPort enabled water heaters has been underway in low-income multi-family solar and storage communities in Hawaii.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25798205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 17.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $30.58 million, with 175.38 million shares outstanding and 68.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 25798205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2131, while it was recorded at 0.1685 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3541 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.78 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.73.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]