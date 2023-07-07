Berenberg slashes price target on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] – find out why.

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] price plunged by -1.50 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A sum of 2823708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Nutrien Ltd. shares reached a high of $59.26 and dropped to a low of $57.91 until finishing in the latest session at $58.92.

The one-year NTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.61. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $78.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 59.37 for the last single week of trading, and 73.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details