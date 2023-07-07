Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] is 22.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.69 at the close of the session, down -1.03%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bausch Health’s Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Novartis’ XIIDRA(R).

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, has agreed to acquire XIIDRA, libvatrep and AcuStream from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb will also bring on the sales force supporting XIIDRA. Bausch + Lomb has obtained fully committed financing from J.P. Morgan for the transaction and intends to finance the $1.75 billion upfront cash purchase price with new debt prior to closing. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 and be immediately accretive to Bausch + Lomb. The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors at each of the respective companies and is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is now 22.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.77 and lowest of $7.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.23, which means current price is +38.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 2860608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.77.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$11,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]