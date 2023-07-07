Barclays lifts Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:.

BofA Securities 2023 Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference. This in-person event will be held in Miami, from Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2, 2023, and the Company will participate on June 1 and 2.

A sum of 3271408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.54 and dropped to a low of $10.11 until finishing in the latest session at $10.19.

The one-year ARCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for ARCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for ARCO is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.31. Additionally, ARCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 456.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ARCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] Insider Position Details