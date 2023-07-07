Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $76.10 million, down -15.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price plunged by -5.37 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM that SIERRA NORTHERN RAILWAY AWARDED FUNDING BY THE CALIFORNIA STATE TRANSPORTATION AGENCY TO BUILD THREE ADDITIONAL ZERO EMISSION SWITCHING LOCOMOTIVES.

Sierra Northern Railway (SERA) continues to lead the industry in the conversion of diesel locomotives to hydrogen-fueled, zero- emission locomotives. On July 6, 2023 the California State Transportation Authority announced that it will fund Sierra Northern Railway’s industry leading initiative to convert three additional diesel switching locomotives to hydrogen-powered zero, emission solutions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sierra Northern Railway is receiving funding from the State of California, California State Transportation Authority, Port and Freight Infrastructure Project Funding through a public-private partnership with the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. The total project cost will be approximately $19,500,000 to expand on its current efforts by developing, demonstrating, and testing three additional hydrogen-fueled, zero-emissions switcher locomotives. The testing will be conducted on the soon to be constructed test track in SERA’s West Sacramento rail yard. When this project is completed in quarter four of 2027, it will expand the SERA Hydrogen Zero Emission Switching Locomotive Fleet to a total of four locomotives and will help SERA lead the way to eventually convert the entire SERA fleet to hydrogen powered zero-emission switchers as well as all 260+ switchers in California to a Sierra Hydrogen Powered Zero Emission Switcher Locomotive.

A sum of 4598420 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $4.22 and dropped to a low of $4.05 until finishing in the latest session at $4.05.

The one-year BLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.73. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details