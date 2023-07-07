Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] loss -3.23% or -0.7 points to close at $21.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2854369 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Asana Announces Fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

Today, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced the publication of its fiscal 2023 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

It opened the trading session at $21.11, the shares rose to $21.39 and dropped to $20.705, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded 58.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 2854369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 18.51 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]