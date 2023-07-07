Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is -17.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $77.04 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM that ADM Identifies Four Factors That Will Drive the Expansion of the Alternative Protein Ecosystem.

With the growing need for expanded protein choices, as emphasized in ADM’s 2023 Global Trends Report, ADM unveils where significant opportunities lie for the future of alternative proteins.

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, released today its outlook on what’s driving the advancement of the protein ecosystem. The report details four factors driving the expansion of protein choices to feed the world’s growing population while keeping the planet’s best interest in mind.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company represents 550.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.58 billion with the latest information. ADM stock price has been found in the range of $76.52 to $77.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 3157248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $96.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.25, while it was recorded at 76.27 for the last single week of trading, and 83.19 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]