Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is 54.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, up 25.00%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM that Aethlon Medical Appoints Medical Device and Biomedical Executive, Nicolas Gikakis, to its Board of Directors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Gikakis to its Board of Directors (Board), effective July 3, 2023. Mr. Gikakis will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Gikakis as a director, the authorized size of Aethlon Medical’s Board was increased to six members.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Nick is a seasoned, global medical device and biomedical industry executive with over 20 years’ experience including high-profile positions,” stated Charles J. Fisher, Jr. M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon Medical. “I am pleased to welcome Nick to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience and relationships as we continue to pursue the research and clinical development of the Hemopurifier®, a therapeutic blood filtration system that can bind and remove harmful exosomes and life-threatening viruses from blood and our investigation of its utility in the organ transplant market.”.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is now 54.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEMD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.50 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.46, which means current price is +52.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 945.27K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 8031925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 26.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3484, while it was recorded at 0.3748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4431 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2072.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.80. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2094.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.15.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]