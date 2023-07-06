Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Revenue clocked in at $406.00 million, up 58.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.00 during the day while it closed the day at $10.11. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Zuora Unveils New Offering to Unlock the Potential of Consumption-based Pricing.

New holistic solution empowers finance and product teams to launch and scale hybrid consumption offerings, while giving customers the transparency and flexibility they demand.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed Live introduced Zuora for Consumption, a holistic solution enabling product owners and finance teams to launch and scale product offerings with consumption-based pricing models.

Zuora Inc. stock has also loss -6.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZUO stock has inclined by 5.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.96% and gained 58.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $1.38 billion, with 136.19 million shares outstanding and 122.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 941.64K shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 3463215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

ZUO stock trade performance evaluation

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.93 and a Gross Margin at +61.62. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -33.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.75. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Insider Ownership positions