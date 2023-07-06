William Blair lifts Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.51% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.53%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake Concludes its Largest Data, Apps, and AI Event with New Innovations that Bring Generative AI to Customers’ Data and Enable Organizations to Build Apps at Scale.

Snowflake Summit 2023 becomes largest in-person Snowflake conference to-date with nearly 12,000 global in-person attendees, 440+ sessions, 250+ customer speakers, 200+ ecosystem partners, and more.

Snowflake Summit 2024 will be hosted in San Francisco, June 3-6, 2024, welcoming the annual user conference back to the Bay Area where it was originally founded.

Over the last 12 months, SNOW stock rose by 19.39%. The one-year Snowflake Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.49. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.82 billion, with 324.16 million shares outstanding and 291.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 6147429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $192.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 8.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 96.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.93, while it was recorded at 177.03 for the last single week of trading, and 155.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details