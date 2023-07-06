why Coty Inc. [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.39

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $12.52 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.225, while the highest price level was $12.59. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coty to Host Paris Investor Conference on July 6.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announced today that following its recently communicated intention to explore a dual listing on Paris Euronext, Coty will host an in-person investor event in Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2 pm CET/8am ET.

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Coty, its strategic pillars and value proposition to the European investment community, including the Company’s strong progress in cementing its position as a global beauty powerhouse with a diversified portfolio and multi-channel offering. The presentation will build upon recent investor updates and emphasize Coty’s rich heritage and significant commitments to Europe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.26 percent and weekly performance of 0.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 8924348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 22.40%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions