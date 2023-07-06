Wells Fargo lifts Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Diversified Healthcare Trust Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 2nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 3536783.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock has also gained 33.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHC stock has inclined by 77.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 260.23% and gained 260.24% year-on date.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $552.91 million, with 238.59 million shares outstanding and 236.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 3841377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.14. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 37.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

