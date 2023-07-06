Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Nextracker Inc. [NXT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nextracker Inc. [NASDAQ: NXT] plunged by -$1.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.07 during the day while it closed the day at $38.09. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 1:18 AM that Nextracker Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Nextracker Inc. (Nasdaq: NXT) (“Nextracker”) announced today that in connection with its previously announced underwritten offering of 14,210,511 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) offered by Nextracker and 2,289,489 shares of Common Stock offered by certain stockholders of Nextracker, the underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase 1,650,000 additional shares of Common Stock from Nextracker and such selling stockholders at the offering price of $36.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The net proceeds from the offering to Nextracker, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and including proceeds from the underwriters’ exercise of the overallotment option, are expected to be approximately $552.01 million. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to purchase 15,631,562 Nextracker LLC common units from Yuma, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Flex Ltd., and TPG Rise Flash, L.P., an affiliate of the global alternative asset management firm TPG. Nextracker will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of the selling stockholders.

The market cap for NXT stock reached $5.35 billion, with 144.09 million shares outstanding and 41.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, NXT reached a trading volume of 3536209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nextracker Inc. [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

NXT stock trade performance evaluation

Nextracker Inc. [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Nextracker Inc. [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.48, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading.

Nextracker Inc. [NXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc. [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.04. Nextracker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Nextracker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nextracker Inc. [NXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc. go to 44.20%.

Nextracker Inc. [NXT]: Insider Ownership positions