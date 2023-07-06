Wall Street Analyst Initiated Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] jumped around 0.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.63 at the close of the session, up 8.91%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM that UPDATE — Roivant Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, and Provides Business Update.

RVT-3101 demonstrated improved efficacy results from the induction to chronic period in the TUSCANY-2 Phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across all doses.

A Phase 2 study of RVT-3101 in Crohn’s disease has been initiated with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is now 33.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROIV Stock saw the intraday high of $10.75 and lowest of $9.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.83, which means current price is +61.43% above from all time high which was touched on 06/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 10107394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 133.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.46. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

