Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

A sum of 4070657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.91M shares. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $15.09 and dropped to a low of $14.865 until finishing in the latest session at $15.05.

The one-year ABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.27. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

ABR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Insider Position Details