Toast Inc. [TOST] Is Currently 1.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Toast Restaurant Technology Platform Approved for Marriott Select Service Hotels in the United States and Canada.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to make its Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott’s Select service hotels in the United States and Canada.

Toast for Hotel Restaurants is designed to meet the unique needs of hotel restaurant operators and offers robust integrations with leading hotel property management systems (PMS), helping them leverage technology to enhance the hospitality experience with more integrated food and beverage operations and a streamlined experience for staff and guests.

A sum of 5134468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.48M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $22.74 and dropped to a low of $21.97 until finishing in the latest session at $22.57.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.81. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.74, while it was recorded at 22.53 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details