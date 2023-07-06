Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] moved up 5.88: Why It’s Important

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] gained 5.88% or 0.07 points to close at $1.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5745421 shares. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM that Stockholder Approval Received for All Proposals at Tingo Group Special Meeting.

The stockholders approved all three of the resolutions presented in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as sent to the Company’s shareholders on May 1, 2023, including the approval of the issuance of 26,042,808 shares of Tingo Group’s Common Stock upon the conversion of 2,604.28 shares of Tingo Group’s Series A Preferred Stock, as required under the terms of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile (the “Merger”), and the increase in the authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 425,000,000 shares to 750,000,000, to accommodate the conversion of both the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock under the terms of the Merger, and to accommodate future strategic business decisions.

It opened the trading session at $1.18, the shares rose to $1.34 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIO points out that the company has recorded 51.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -133.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, TIO reached to a volume of 5745421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for TIO stock

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, TIO shares dropped by -57.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4316, while it was recorded at 1.2370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3107 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]