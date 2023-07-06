The Southern Company [SO] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $80

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $71.68 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM that MCLB Albany EV Charging Project Is a Model for Department of Defense.

Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, through a unique partnership with Southern Company subsidiary, Georgia Power, is currently installing 21 charging stations at nine locations across the base, which will allow up to 96 vehicles to be plugged in on the base simultaneously. The project has been initiated and is expected to be complete by fall.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5197454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.63, while it was recorded at 70.30 for the last single week of trading, and 68.95 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

