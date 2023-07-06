The Boeing Company [BA] stock Downgrade by Northcoast analyst, price target now $180

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] jumped around 2.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $213.31 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Boeing to Release Second-Quarter Results on July 26.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Boeing Company stock is now 11.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $214.28 and lowest of $207.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 223.91, which means current price is +10.87% above from all time high which was touched on 06/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4917479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.34, while it was recorded at 211.59 for the last single week of trading, and 189.86 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]