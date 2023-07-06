Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] moved down -7.14: Why It’s Important

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] traded at a low on 07/05/23, posting a -7.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.43. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM that Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit 2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4787527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Terran Orbital Corporation stands at 6.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $196.21 million, with 144.06 million shares outstanding and 75.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 4787527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5064, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9358 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]