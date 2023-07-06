SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -46.31% YTD: What’s Next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] slipped around -0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.68 at the close of the session, down -1.83%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that New Research Finds Inflation Reduction Act Influencing Clean Energy Behavior, But Most Americans Don’t Know About It.

Independent study, commissioned by SunPower, finds 88% of respondents would consider switching to solar but perceived cost to switch holding them back.

Nearly 250 million Americans unaware of the $369 billion in federal clean energy benefits and tax credits available in the IRA.

SunPower Corporation stock is now -46.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPWR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.93 and lowest of $9.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.42, which means current price is +3.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 5543215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.70%.

Insider trade positions for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]