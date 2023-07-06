Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell -7.25% so far this year. What now?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Suncor’s Anna Seinen Builds Capacity in Her Community.

Anna is responsible for managing Suncor’s community investment in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. By leveraging her connection to community and work experience with Suncor Energy Foundation, she joined the Board of the then newly established Wood Buffalo Community Foundation (WBCF). Her first task: develop a grant process – and quickly! This new process allowed WBCF to make its first donations within months of launching. Along the way, WBCF began working closely with Capacity Canada, a charity that helps other organizations with strategic plan development support and board member training.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WBCF launched in 2017, to provide long-term financial support for projects in health, the environment, sport, arts, culture and other emerging community needs. Like many charities that can’t afford full-time staff, WBCF had an operational board, meaning the board members themselves carried out most of the organization’s work. One challenge they faced, in those early days, was how to issue grants.

A sum of 3698462 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $29.85 and dropped to a low of $29.35 until finishing in the latest session at $29.43.

The one-year SU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.11. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 29.33 for the last single week of trading, and 31.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -5.54%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Insider Position Details