Realty Income Corporation [O] is -4.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $60.63. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Realty Income Prices Debut €1.1 Billion Dual-tranche Offering of Euro-denominated Senior Unsecured Notes.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of €550 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due July 6, 2030 (the “2030 notes”), and €550 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due July 6, 2034 (the “2034 notes”). The public offering price for the 2030 Notes was 99.421% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 4.975%, and the public offering price for the 2034 Notes was 99.506% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 5.185%. Combined, the notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 9.0 years and a weighted average annual yield to maturity of 5.080%.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment or repurchase of Realty Income’s indebtedness (including borrowings under Realty Income’s $4.25 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility or Realty Income’s multi-currency commercial paper programs), foreign currency or interest rate swaps or other hedging instruments, the development and acquisition of additional properties and other acquisition or business combination transactions, and the expansion and improvement of certain properties in Realty Income’s portfolio.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also gained 0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has declined by -3.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.41% and lost -4.41% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $40.77 billion, with 660.46 million shares outstanding and 626.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4648625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.72, while it was recorded at 60.20 for the last single week of trading, and 62.55 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

