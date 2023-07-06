RBC Capital Mkts lifts Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] closed the trading session at $3.27 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.25, while the highest price level was $3.33. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Baytex Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) (“Baytex” or the “company”) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the company’s notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 68,417,028 common shares during the 12-month period commencing June 29, 2023 and ending June 28, 2024 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Baytex.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baytex’s intention to renew its share buyback program is based on the strength of our balance sheet and our desire to offer direct shareholder returns. Baytex believes that repurchasing its common shares is an efficient means by which to return capital to its shareholders and the repurchase and cancellation of its common shares represents an opportunity to improve per share metrics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.49 percent and weekly performance of 8.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, BTE reached to a volume of 3559740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BTE stock trade performance evaluation

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, BTE shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTE is now 25.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, BTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] managed to generate an average of $3,854,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: Insider Ownership positions