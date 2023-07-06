Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] fell -67.92% so far this year. What now?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Poseida Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, an Allogeneic Dual CAR-T Cell Therapy for B-Cell Malignancies.

Believed to be the first FDA IND clearance of an allogeneic dual CAR-T therapy targeting CD19 and CD20.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, the Company’s first allogeneic dual CAR-T cell product candidate, which targets both CD19 and CD20 antigens for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and is being developed in partnership with Roche.

Over the last 12 months, PSTX stock dropped by -32.00%. The one-year Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.31. The average equity rating for PSTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.56 million, with 86.27 million shares outstanding and 60.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.69K shares, PSTX stock reached a trading volume of 3721408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTX shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

PSTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, PSTX shares dropped by -29.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.77 for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5009, while it was recorded at 1.7290 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2870 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Poseida Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.40 and a Gross Margin at +96.04. Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.05.

Return on Total Capital for PSTX is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.31. Additionally, PSTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] managed to generate an average of -$203,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

PSTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. go to 2.70%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] Insider Position Details