Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] is 15.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [NYSE: OR] plunged by -$1.84 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.12 during the day while it closed the day at $13.89. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Osisko Announces Appointment of Paul Martin as Interim CEO.

Board has commenced search for new President and CEO.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock has also loss -8.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OR stock has declined by -14.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.08% and gained 15.08% year-on date.

The market cap for OR stock reached $3.36 billion, with 185.44 million shares outstanding and 182.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.32K shares, OR reached a trading volume of 6733116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OR shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

OR stock trade performance evaluation

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, OR shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.55. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.74.

Return on Total Capital for OR is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.96. Additionally, OR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]: Insider Ownership positions