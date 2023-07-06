Opera Limited [OPRA] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $10

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] surged by $1.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.1199 during the day while it closed the day at $23.46. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Opera’s new native browser AI, Aria, now available for all Android users.

Browser AI Aria is now available across Opera for Android and Opera for desktop browsers.

Aria is a free service giving users access to a popular GPT tool paired with live results from the web.

Opera Limited stock has also gained 31.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPRA stock has inclined by 127.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 318.53% and gained 318.53% year-on date.

The market cap for OPRA stock reached $1.97 billion, with 89.78 million shares outstanding and 54.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.25K shares, OPRA reached a trading volume of 3512634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.07.

OPRA stock trade performance evaluation

Opera Limited [OPRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.13. With this latest performance, OPRA shares gained by 36.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 318.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 478.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.46 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 20.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.87 for the last 200 days.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: Insider Ownership positions