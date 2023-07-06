NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain 20.52% so far this year. What now?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 1.94% or 0.73 points to close at $38.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5699947 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Elliott Calls for New CEO and Strategic Review at NRG Energy.

Recommends Urgent Changes in Management and Board Oversight .

It opened the trading session at $37.34, the shares rose to $38.575 and dropped to $37.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 20.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 5699947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $41.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.99, while it was recorded at 37.42 for the last single week of trading, and 35.92 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]