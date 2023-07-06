Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $410.90 million, up 22.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.55%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson buys more NAT shares.

Over the last 12 months, NAT stock rose by 80.68%. The one-year Nordic American Tankers Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.43. The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $761.28 million, with 208.80 million shares outstanding and 203.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, NAT stock reached a trading volume of 3748957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $4.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.68. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details