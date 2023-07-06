Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Abbott Laboratories [ABT] – find out why.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Abbott Receives FDA Approval for World’s First Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker.

Abbott’s breakthrough technology enables the world’s first beat-to-beat, wireless communication and synchronization between two leadless pacemakers, which are smaller than a AAA battery.

Leadless pacemakers provide a new minimally invasive option that will revolutionize care for more people in the U.S. who need pacing to treat a variety of slow or abnormal heart rhythms.

Over the last 12 months, ABT stock dropped by -2.59%. The one-year Abbott Laboratories stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.34. The average equity rating for ABT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $186.62 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, ABT stock reached a trading volume of 4968044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $123.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ABT Stock Performance Analysis:

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.00, while it was recorded at 107.78 for the last single week of trading, and 104.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abbott Laboratories Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.14. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.92. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $60,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ABT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to -2.70%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Insider Position Details