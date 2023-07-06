Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] traded at a low on 07/05/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies Enhances ElecTech and ElecAlytics A.I. Platforms to Create More Personalized Audience Connections.

Driven by the increasingly detailed understanding of user behavior and preferences, Mobiquity Technologies is further evolving digital advertising as it relates to US politics. The new features combine districting data with a myriad of factors such as location, performance metrics, contextual relevance, and sentiment analysis. This integration enables Mobiquity’s AI engines to create hyper-segmented and personalized advertisements to better resonate with users on a fundamental level.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15405561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at 63.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.47%.

The market cap for MOBQ stock reached $4.35 million, with 25.81 million shares outstanding and 19.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, MOBQ reached a trading volume of 15405561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has MOBQ stock performed recently?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.10. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -28.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1656, while it was recorded at 0.1233 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5848 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]