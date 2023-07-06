MetLife Inc. [MET] is -21.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2023 Results.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its second quarter 2023 earnings news release and Second Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market closes. The news release and Second Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.53. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $74.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.31, while it was recorded at 56.33 for the last single week of trading, and 64.72 for the last 200 days.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.40%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details