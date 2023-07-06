Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 3.43M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] gained 9.71% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Tivic Health Signs Distribution Agreement with Cardinal Health.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cardinal Health (RGH Enterprises) for Tivic’s products.

Cardinal Health is a leading distributor and manufacturer of medical products and services for healthcare facilities worldwide. With the goal of improving the lives of people every day, Cardinal Health supplies medical and laboratory products to nearly 90% of U.S. hospitals, more than 60,000 U.S. pharmacies, and over 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics. They provide in excess of 3.4 million patients with 46,000 home healthcare products, and their digital ecosystem, which supports medication adherence, currently reaches beyond 23 million patients and over 60 payers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 4547989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.76. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1206, while it was recorded at 0.1096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6690 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

