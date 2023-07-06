Market cap of Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] reaches 47.62B – now what?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $88.43 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.2203, while the highest price level was $89.76. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Microchip Launches $300M Multi-Year Investment Initiative to Expand its Presence in India.

Includes funding for facilities, engineering labs, talent acquisition and support for regional technology consortia and educational institutions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.88 percent and weekly performance of 1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 5233248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $94.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.06, while it was recorded at 88.31 for the last single week of trading, and 75.26 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Insider Ownership positions