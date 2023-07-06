Market cap of Exelon Corporation [EXC] reaches 41.23B – now what?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a high on 07/05/23, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.48. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM that ComEd’s New and Enhanced Online Solar Calculators Help Customers Navigate Clean Energy Options.

New calculators outline costs, benefits and incentives for rooftop, community solar.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ComEd today announced it has introduced new enhancements to its private rooftop and community solar calculators to make it easier for customers to learn more about costs, benefits and savings as demand for these options continues to grow and contribute to the goals of Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), one of the nation’s most ambitious plans for renewable energy development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6694198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corporation stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $41.23 billion, with 995.00 million shares outstanding and 991.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 6694198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.93, while it was recorded at 40.69 for the last single week of trading, and 40.85 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]