Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc. [D] reaches 44.24B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] jumped around 0.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.09 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Dominion Energy Virginia lowers customer rates beginning July 1.

Residential customers will see $14 in average monthly savings.

Residential rates now 20% below national average, 39% below regional average.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4475492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $59.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.40, while it was recorded at 52.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.51 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]