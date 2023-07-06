Market Analysts see The AES Corporation [AES] falling to $23. Time to buy?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] closed the trading session at $21.45. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AES Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to review its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-833-470-1428 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-404-975-4839. The Participant Access Code for this call is 636658. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, AES reached to a volume of 4641981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.29, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 24.74 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.10%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions