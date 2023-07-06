LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain 41.80% so far this year. What now?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.21%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter.

Facility expansion positions the company to capitalize on new opportunities.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company,” or “we”), a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, LPTH stock rose by 37.30%. The one-year LightPath Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.33. The average equity rating for LPTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.15 million, with 35.12 million shares outstanding and 21.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.97K shares, LPTH stock reached a trading volume of 7150152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

LPTH Stock Performance Analysis:

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.21. With this latest performance, LPTH shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3979, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3475 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LightPath Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.06. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.96.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.54. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of -$10,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] Insider Position Details