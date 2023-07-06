Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.62 during the day while it closed the day at $9.54. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM that Comprehensive Consumer Solution for Pool and Spa Water Testing Now Available Through Leslie’s AccuBlue Home® Device.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) today launched its AccuBlue Home® membership program, which offers the same water testing technology and treatment plan as its industry-leading, in-store AccuBlue water test. This service is the first of its kind, and centers around an easy-to-use, at-home testing device that is integrated with the Leslie’s mobile app, allowing millions of pool and spa owners nationwide to access Leslie’s comprehensive and proprietary 10-point water test and treatment plan from the comfort of their home.

“Residential pool and spa owners have come to rely on our free in-store AccuBlue water tests, and the launch of our AccuBlue Home device is the next evolution of this industry-leading proprietary technology. AccuBlue Home is key in furthering our mission to help pool and spa owners maintain clean, safe, and beautiful water,” said Clay Spann, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Leslie’s.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also loss -0.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -13.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.87% and lost -21.87% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $1.74 billion, with 183.73 million shares outstanding and 176.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 9862376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions