Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] is -63.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.15%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Knightscope Repays in Full $6 Million of Convertible Notes.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it has extinguished $6.075 million in convertible notes (“Notes”) that were previously issued in conjunction with the acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems in October 2022. The Notes were fully repaid through various conversions to Class A Common Stock pursuant to the terms of the Notes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629411867/en/.

Over the last 12 months, KSCP stock dropped by -77.43%. The one-year Knightscope Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.57. The average equity rating for KSCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.13 million, with 59.26 million shares outstanding and 46.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, KSCP stock reached a trading volume of 6483585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25.

KSCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.15. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 62.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4945, while it was recorded at 0.6041 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4811 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knightscope Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] Insider Position Details