JP Morgan slashes price target on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] – find out why.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Levi Strauss & Co. To Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended May 28, 2023. The call will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with dial-in details.

Over the last 12 months, LEVI stock dropped by -11.81%. The one-year Levi Strauss & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.09. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.54 billion, with 395.96 million shares outstanding and 93.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, LEVI stock reached a trading volume of 3704944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.24. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 16.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.84. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $31,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LEVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 3.40%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details