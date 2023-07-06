IronNet Inc. [IRNT] moved up 6.33: Why It’s Important

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] price surged by 6.33 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that IronNet Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NYSE.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that IronNet is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

As previously reported by IronNet in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on June 15, 2023, IronNet was unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed period due to diversion of company resources related in part to ongoing efforts by management to raise additional capital and negotiate a potential strategic transaction for the Company.

A sum of 3661284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. IronNet Inc. shares reached a high of $0.25 and dropped to a low of $0.205 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for IRNT stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

IRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2312, while it was recorded at 0.2086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4067 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IronNet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.18 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,969.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -193.24.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

